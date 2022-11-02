Lexington Law Review | Credit Repair

Lexington Law Firm offers professional credit repair services led by attorneys, paralegals and credit advisors. The credit repair firm’s team sends disputes to the top three credit bureaus — Experian, TransUnion and Equifax — and employs creditor interventions to remove negative items and derogatory marks that are dragging down your credit score.

While there are no guarantees that any credit repair firm can fix a bad credit score, the Fair Credit Reporting Act ensures everyone has a right to an accurate credit report. Working with a professional credit repair company can be helpful for anyone struggling to get erroneous information removed from their credit report. Making certain your credit score is based on accurate information is an important first step in working toward better credit.

Read on to learn more about how Lexington Law Firm’s credit repair plans might help you on your journey toward better credit.

Lexington Law Credit Repair overview

Pros

Three credit repair packages of varying price and service levels to choose from

Free consultation and credit analysis to help guide your package choice

Long-standing company operated by attorneys and paralegals

Cons

No guarantee your score will improve

Initial charge (called a first work fee) on top of the monthly package rates

Pending complaint filed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Lexington Law Firm has specialized in credit repair services since 2004, the same year attorney John C. Heath became its director. The company has two offices, one in West Valley City, Utah, from where Heath operates, and another in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Lexington Law team includes multiple attorneys and paralegals, some of them working from the firm’s two offices and others based throughout the U.S. Many of these attorneys and paralegals are licensed to practice law in various states. Credit advisors are also part of the company makeup.

However, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau filed a complaint in 2019 against Lexington Law’s parent company, PGX Holdings, Inc., subsidiaries Progrexion Teleservices Inc., eFolks LLC, and CreditRepair.com Inc. The complaint also names Lexington Law director John C. Heath, Attorney at Law PLLC. The CFPB alleges that Progrexion have violated the Telemarketing Sales Rule as well as the Consumer FInancial Protection Act. This complaint is still pending. (For more on this, please refer to our section on Regulatory or Legal Action.)

Lexington Law’s services

Lexington Law offers three credit repair packages designed to address varying needs of customers with inaccurate or unverifiable negative items or derogatory marks that are hurting their credit scores or even keeping them from advancing from bad credit to good credit or better.

Negative items can include old debts that haven’t yet been cleared from your history. Most of these — bankruptcies, repossessions, tax liens, debt settlements, student loan debt that’s been forgiven or paid, foreclosures and late payments to lenders — should fall off your report after seven years. Lexington Law also scans your credit report for accounts that don’t belong to you, duplicate accounts, fraudulent activity and missing accounts that could impact your score positively.

Lexington Law then employs creditor intervention strategies, like sending dispute letters to the top three credit bureaus and your creditors, to get negative items removed.

What Lexington Law offers

Complimentary credit evaluation – This includes a free credit report summary and guidance in choosing which of Lexington Law’s three credit repair packages is best for your situation.

Identification of negative items and possible disputes – Lexington Law looks for inaccuracies and unverifiable information on your credit report.

Creditor interventions – The credit repair firm’s team issues disputes regarding inaccurate or unverifiable information from your credit report to the top three credit bureaus and your creditors.

Inquiry Assist – This creditor intervention service is included in all three credit repair plans.

ID Theft Insurance – This identity theft protection service is included in all tiers.

DebtHandler – This service is included in all tiers.

Continued credit monitoring – The company’s top two credit repair packages include Report Watch Alerts to help ensure any new, inaccurate derogatory marks on your credit report are promptly addressed.

Educational resources – Lexington Law helps customers better understand credit reporting and how to maintain healthy credit through a breadth of blog posts. These personal finance tools are all free to the public on the credit repair firm’s site.

What Lexington Law doesn’t offer

Guarantee of credit score improvement – Lexington Law cannot legally guarantee that your credit score will improve, even if negative items are found and removed from your report.

A maximum time frame for results – The company also doesn’t promise any change within a specific number of months. How long the credit repair process takes depends on the number of negative items on your credit report as well as the nature of the responses from the credit bureaus.

Removal of accurate information – Some credit histories are bogged down by negative items that are legitimate, like credit card debt or late payments to lenders that are still fresh. These marks cannot legally be removed through the credit repair process.

Guarantee that negative items won’t reappear – Creditors could report inaccurate information again, although the Fair Credit Reporting Act requires that you be notified before this happens.

Refunds – Lexington Law offers no money-back guarantee.

Lexington Law’s credit repair packages

The Concord Standard plan is the most basic of Lexington Law’s service packages, designated fair in terms of the intensity. For a monthly fee of $95.95, you’ll get the company’s customary credit repair process: credit bureau challenges and disputes, creditor interventions and assistance with inquiries. Concord Standard also includes a credit monitoring program, ID Theft Insurance, plus DebtHandler.

The Concord Premier plan is the credit repair firm’s mid-tier package. The monthly fee of $119.95 provides Lexington Law clients with all of the standard credit repair services in the Concord Standard tier, but Concord Premier also includes Report Watch Alerts, a kind of score tracker for extensive, continued credit monitoring.

Lexington Law’s most aggressive credit repair package is the Premier Plus plan and costs $139.95 per month. This tier is recommended for customers with many negative items on their credit reports. It includes credit repair services and in Report Watch Alerts provided in the lower two packages. Additionally, though, you’ll also get your TransUnion FICO Score, plus these services: Lost Wallet Protection, Junk Mail Reducer and Personal Finance Manager.

An initial fee to get the credit repair process started is required. The amount of this charge, also called a first-work fee, varies depending on the package: $89.95 for Concord Standard, $109.95 for Concord Premier and $129.95 for Premier Plus. The first work fee is charged five to 15 days after signing up for the service.

Lexington Law offers discounts to family members and households, as well as veterans and active military personnel.

If you aren’t sure which package is best for you, Lexington Law offers a free credit consultation, which includes a credit score analysis and a recommendation for which credit repair plan will best suit your needs.

Lexington Law’s credentials

Lexington Law is a law firm focused primarily on professional credit repair services, but also practices in other areas, like family law, criminal law and general consumer litigation. It’s owned by the company Progrexion, which also includes the brands CreditRepair.com and Credit.com. Progrexion has partnerships with FICO plus the top three credit bureaus, TransUnion, Experian and Equifax.

More information about Lexington Law’s company makeup can be found below.

Licenses and registration

Attorney John C. Heath has served since 2004 as Lexington Law’s Director at its office in West Valley City, Utah, where the company is headquartered. Other attorneys and paralegals work from the firm’s Phoenix, Arizona, office — like Managing Attorney Cody W. Johnson — or are based in other states. Lexington Law’s website lists multiple attorneys and paralegals working directly for the firm in addition to other attorneys who are described as being of counsel to the law firm.

Many of the attorneys working with Lexington Law are licensed to practice law in multiple states. Several also work in other areas of the law, like corporate compliance, insurance matters, criminal litigation and bankruptcy representation. Some members of the Lexington Law team have previously been employed by major commercial credit rating agencies and consumer credit reporting agencies.

Awards and certifications

We found no awards or certifications for Lexington Law. Additionally, there is no listing for Lexington Law on the website for the National Association of Credit Services Organizations, a company founded in 2007 that issues Standards of Excellence seals to qualifying members.

Third-party ratings

Currently, the credit repair industry is not rated by any official organizations or third parties.

Regulatory or legal actions

In 2019 the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau filed a complaint against PGX Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries, including Progrexion Marketing Inc., the parent company of Lexington Law Firm. The credit repair firm’s Directing Attorney John C. Heath is also named in the complaint.

The CFPB alleges that Progrexion and its subsidiaries requested and received payment of upfront fees for credit repair services. This would be a violation of the Telemarketing Sales Rule, under which companies cannot charge consumers until they have “provided documentation reflecting that the promised results have been achieved.” The lawsuit also includes an allegation that the company employed deceptive marketing techniques, which is considered a violation of the Consumer Financial Protection Act.

The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah and remains pending.

Lexington Law’s accessibility

There are multiple ways to contact Lexington Law if you want to sign up for one of the firm’s credit repair packages or speak to a representative about the firm’s services.

Availability

Lexington Law renders services in all states except Oregon and North Carolina. The law firm has two physical offices: one in West Valley City, Utah, and the other in Phoenix, Arizona.

Lexington Law’s offices are open during the following days and times:

Monday – Friday: 7am to 7pm MST

Saturday and Sunday: Closed

Contact information

Fill out the signup form or use the feedback form

Call one of the following numbers: 1-888-333-8277, 1-888-333-8277, 1-888-586-6108, or 1-888-491-1634

Email Lexington Law at info@lexington.com

Communicate with Lexington Law via the firm’s app for iPhone or Android

User experience

Signing up for Lexington Law’s credit repair service is simple. You can enter your information on the online signup form available at LexingtonLaw.com or download the company’s app and proceed similarly from there. Calling is another option, of course.

Remember that Lexington Law offers a free consultation and credit analysis. If you take advantage of that service, use this form on the Lexington Law website.

However, keep in mind that by submitting any personal information to Lexington Law, you are legally consenting to further contact from Lexington Law regarding credit repair or credit repair marketing, whether by phone, text, or email. If you want to later opt out of these communications, tell this to any Lexington Law representative who contacts you, or use this form to unsubscribe from the firm’s email list.

Limitations

The firm’s website and app are available 24/7. However, this does not necessarily mean representatives are available at all times.

Lexington Law lists its sales operating hours as:

Monday – Friday: 6am to 10pm MST

Saturday: 7am – 9pm MST

Sunday: 7am – 8pm MST

Lexington Law’s customer satisfaction

On Trustpilot and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) sites, customer reviews for Lexington Law Firm’s credit repair service range from extremely positive to very negative.

Customer complaints

Some Lexington Law clients have complained in reviews on BBB and Trustpilot about a lack of results and overall dissatisfaction with the service and have even called the service a scam. However, it is worth noting that Lexington Law does not guarantee any improvement to a person’s credit score through its credit repair service.

There are others who have cited unsolicited calls from the firm as a problem, stating that they’d never signed up for any communication from Lexington Law.

Third-party ratings

Multiple consumer review sites have listings for Lexington Law. Below are the three examples.

Trustpilot: 3.8 out of 5 stars

BBB: D- with 1.27 out of 5 stars

Google: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Lexington Law FAQ

Does Lexington Law credit repair actually work?

Lexington Law Firm works to find negative items or inaccurate information in your credit history and then executes bureau challenges and creditor interventions to remove them from your credit report. However, there is no guarantee that this firm or any other credit repair service will improve your credit score.

Does Lexington Law really remove charge-offs?

Depending on the legitimacy of the charge-off, Lexington Law may be able to get a charge-off -- as well as other derogatory marks -- removed from your credit report.

What are the benefits of Lexington Law?

Working with a professional credit repair service like Lexington Law can be helpful as the process of disputing negative marks on your credit score can be complicated. The attorneys and paralegals of Lexington Law are well-versed in how to most effectively work to get these items removed.

What is the difference between Lexington Law and other credit repair companies?

Lexington Law is a law firm, so its team includes attorneys and paralegals who specialize in credit repair. Not all credit repair companies have legal professionals on staff.

Can I cancel my contract with Lexington Law?

You can cancel your service at any time by calling 1-800-341-8441.

How we evaluated Lexington Law

We scoured the Lexington Law website to gather as much information as possible for this review. Customer feedback available on Better Business Bureau, Trustpilot and Lexington Law’s social media was included in our research process. Additionally, information provided by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was important to our evaluation process.

Although we always try to include accurate and up-to-date information on regulatory and legal actions, we don’t claim this information is complete or fully up to date. As always, we recommend you do your own research as well.

Summary of Money’s Lexington Law review

Lexington Law is a law firm that has specialized in credit repair since 2004. Many of the attorneys and paralegals who work with Lexington Law have years or decades of experience in the credit repair industry. In terms of efficacy in disputing charges, it may help that the firm’s parent company, Progrexion, is partnered with FICO and the top three credit bureaus, TransUnion, Experian and Equifax.

Reviews of Lexington Law are numerous, and they are extremely polarizing. Many customers have complained about a lack of results, though there is no guarantee that Lexington Law can shift your credit score from the range of bad credit to excellent credit, or even bump your score at all. Any improvements made by the removal of negative items could take months to materialize; the average time for many consumers who see changes is about six months. However, on Trustpilot, there are heaps of positive reviews from consumers who are very satisfied with Lexington Law’s services.

Additionally, while the 2019 complaint filed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is an important factor to consider, it is still pending, which means that the allegations within it remain unconfirmed.

For more information about credit repair and other credit repair firms, see our guide to the Best Credit Repair Companies.

