LexinFintech upgraded to Buy at Citi after ‘solid beat’ in Q3

November 26, 2024 — 10:45 am EST

Citi analyst Judy Zhang upgraded LexinFintech (LX) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $4.40, up from $1.80, following a “solid beat” on lower funding cost in Q3. The firm says signs of an asset quality turnaround emerged with the Q3 report.

