News & Insights

Stocks

LexinFintech Reports Strong Q3 2024 Profit Growth

November 25, 2024 — 10:56 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lexinfintech ( (LX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Lexinfintech presented to its investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven personal financial service provider in China, specializing in credit facilitation and empowering financial institutions with advanced technology solutions. In the third quarter of 2024, LexinFintech reported a stable loan origination of RMB51.0 billion, despite a 19.5% decrease year-over-year, and a net profit increase to RMB310 million, reflecting a 36.7% rise from the previous quarter. The company’s operating revenue grew by 4.4% to RMB3.7 billion year-over-year, with a notable increase in credit facilitation service income by 10.6%. However, there were declines in tech-empowerment and installment e-commerce platform service incomes. LexinFintech’s strategic focus on reducing funding costs and enhancing asset quality has led to improved profitability, with significant progress in acquiring new users with approved credit lines and maintaining a high customer retention rate. Despite challenges in the macroeconomic environment, the company remains optimistic about the future, anticipating positive outcomes from government stimulus measures and committing to increased shareholder value through a revised dividend policy beginning in 2025.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.