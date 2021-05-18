LexinFintech Holdings (LX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd (Symbol: LX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.43, changing hands as high as $8.62 per share. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LX's low point in its 52 week range is $6.04 per share, with $15.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.61.

