LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Just Reported, And Analysts Assigned A CN¥70.68 Price Target

Shareholders might have noticed that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) filed its third-quarter result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 9.7% to US$7.06 in the past week. It looks like the results were a bit of a negative overall. While revenues of CN¥3.2b were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings were less than expected, missing estimates by 2.8% to hit CN¥1.74 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGM:LX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 27th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from LexinFintech Holdings' eleven analysts is for revenues of CN¥14.6b in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 24% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 234% to CN¥11.12. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of CN¥15.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of CN¥11.89 in 2021. It's pretty clear that pessimism has reared its head after the latest results, leading to a weaker revenue outlook and a small dip in earnings per share estimates.

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 6.8% to CN¥70.68. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values LexinFintech Holdings at CN¥17.11 per share, while the most bearish prices it at CN¥8.24. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that LexinFintech Holdings is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 24%, in line with its 28% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 8.9% per year. So although LexinFintech Holdings is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for LexinFintech Holdings. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that LexinFintech Holdings' revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on LexinFintech Holdings. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for LexinFintech Holdings going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with LexinFintech Holdings (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

