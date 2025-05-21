LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Reports Strong Financial Results for Q1 2025 with Significant Year-Over-Year Net Income Growth

LexinFintech announces robust first-quarter financial results, featuring significant net income growth and increased user engagement.

Quiver AI Summary

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, highlighting a net income of over RMB 430 million, marking a 19% increase quarter-over-quarter and a remarkable 113% year-over-year growth. Chairman and CEO Jay Wenjie Xiao emphasized the successful transformation of the company, driven by data analytics and better risk management, as key performance indicators continued to improve. The company saw a rise in its user base, with total registered users reaching 232 million and active users benefiting from loan products growing to 4.8 million. While the total operating revenue decreased by 4.3% to RMB 3,104 million, the income from tech-empowerment services grew significantly by 72.8%. Lexin plans to enhance customer experiences and technological innovation while increasing its cash dividend payout ratio to 30% of total net income, effective from the second half of 2025. Despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges, management remains optimistic about achieving substantial year-over-year growth in net income for the full year.

Potential Positives

Net income for Q1 2025 exceeded RMB 430 million, representing a 113% year-over-year increase, marking the highest level in the past 13 quarters.

The board of directors approved an increase in the cash dividend payout ratio from 25% to 30% of total net income, effective from the second half of 2025, demonstrating commitment to delivering shareholder value.

Significant growth in the user base, with total registered users reaching 232 million, an 8.1% increase from the previous year, showcasing the company's expanding market presence.

Improvement in key risk metrics and asset quality, including a decrease in the 90-day+ delinquency ratio to 3.3%, highlighting effective risk management strategies.

Potential Negatives

Total operating revenue decreased by 4.3% compared to the first quarter of 2024, which could indicate challenges in maintaining growth momentum.

Credit facilitation service income fell by 17.3% from the first quarter of 2024, raising concerns about the company's ability to attract and retain customers in this segment.

Despite increased net income, the simultaneous decrease in total loan originations by 11.0% suggests potential difficulties in loan demand or market competitiveness.

FAQ

What were Lexin's financial highlights for Q1 2025?

In Q1 2025, Lexin reported a net income of over RMB430 million, a 113% year-over-year increase.

How is Lexin's user base growing in 2025?

Lexin's registered users increased to 232 million as of March 31, 2025, up 8.1% from the previous year.

What is Lexin's updated dividend policy?

Lexin increased its cash dividend payout ratio to 30% of total net income, effective in the second half of 2025.

What strategic approaches is Lexin focusing on moving forward?

Lexin plans to enhance customer experience, strengthen synergies, and drive technological innovation, especially in AI.

How did Lexin perform in tech-empowerment services?

Tech-empowerment service income rose by 72.8% in Q1 2025, reaching RMB625 million compared to Q1 2024.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $LX stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LX forecast page.

Full Release



SHENZHEN, China, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (“Lexin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LX), a leading technology-empowered personal financial service enabler in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.





Mr. Jay Wenjie Xiao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lexin, commented, “The continued improvement across key performance indicators marks the success of our transformation towards a business model driven by data analytics, risk management, and refined operations.





In the first quarter, key risk metrics continued to trend strongly, validating the effectiveness of our risk management revamp initiatives. Thanks to the ongoing improvements in risk performance, net income for the first quarter exceeded RMB430 million, sustaining its strong growth trajectory and returning to the highest level for the past 13 quarters.





Looking ahead, we will focus on prioritizing customer-centric approaches, elevating customer experience and boosting the competitiveness of our offers, strengthening the business synergies across our ecosystem, and driving technological innovation—particularly in the application of AI. Through operational excellence and strategic agility, we aim to build long-term resilience and competitiveness in a dynamic environment.





Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, evolving industry landscape, and geopolitical uncertainties, the management remains confident in achieving a significant year-over-year growth in net income, reaffirming our full-year net income guidance.





The management has consistently attached great importance to delivering value to shareholders through various approaches. In November 2024, the board raised the cash dividend payout ratio from 20% to 25% of total net income. We are pleased to announce that the board of directors has approved to further increase the cash dividend payout ratio from 25% to 30% of total net income, effective from the second half of 2025.”





Mr. James Zheng, Chief Financial Officer of Lexin, commented, “Our first-quarter financial results mark another key milestone in our net income target. In the quarter, net income exceeded RMB430 million, representing a 19% quarter-over-quarter and 113% year-over-year increase. Net profit take rate was 1.58%, calculated as net income divided by average loan balance, advancing by 27 basis points compared to the previous quarter. The strong net income growth was underpinned by sustained improvements in asset quality, alongside a further reduction in funding costs.





Looking ahead, we’re committed to a prudent operating strategy, ecosystem synergy enhancement and operational refinement. For the full year 2025, we expect our net income to deliver strong year-over-year growth.”







First





Quarter 2025 Operational Highlights:









User Base









Total number of registered users reached 232 million as of March 31, 2025, representing an increase of 8.1% from 215 million as of March 31, 2024, and users with credit lines reached 46.2 million as of March 31, 2025, up by 7.8% from 42.8 million as of March 31, 2024.



Total number of registered users reached 232 million as of March 31, 2025, representing an increase of 8.1% from 215 million as of March 31, 2024, and users with credit lines reached 46.2 million as of March 31, 2025, up by 7.8% from 42.8 million as of March 31, 2024.



Number of active users



1



who used our loan products in the first quarter of 2025 was 4.8 million, representing an increase of 6.0% from 4.5 million in the first quarter of 2024.



Number of active users who used our loan products in the first quarter of 2025 was 4.8 million, representing an increase of 6.0% from 4.5 million in the first quarter of 2024.



Number of cumulative borrowers with successful drawdown was 34.5 million as of March 31, 2025, an increase of 7.6% from 32.0 million as of March 31, 2024.













Loan Facilitation Business









As of March 31, 2025, we cumulatively originated RMB1,376.7 billion in loans, an increase of 17.6% from RMB1,171.1 billion as of March 31, 2024.









Total loan originations



2



in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB51.6 billion, a decrease of 11.0% from RMB58.0 billion in the first quarter of 2024.



Total loan originations in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB51.6 billion, a decrease of 11.0% from RMB58.0 billion in the first quarter of 2024.



Total outstanding principal balance of loans



3



reached RMB107 billion as of March 31, 2025, representing a decrease of 11.7% from RMB122 billion as of March 31, 2024.













Credit Performance







4











90 day+ delinquency ratio was 3.3% as of March 31, 2025, as compared with 3.6% as of December 31, 2024.



90 day+ delinquency ratio was 3.3% as of March 31, 2025, as compared with 3.6% as of December 31, 2024.



First payment default rate (30 day+) for new loan originations was below 1% as of March 31, 2025.









Tech-empowerment Service









For the first quarter of 2025, we served over 95 business customers with our tech-empowerment service.



For the first quarter of 2025, we served over 95 business customers with our tech-empowerment service.



In the first quarter of 2025, the business customer retention rate



5



of our tech-empowerment service was over 80%.









Installment E-commerce Platform Service









GMV



6



in the first quarter of 2025 for our installment e-commerce platform service was RMB1,126 million, representing an increase of 24.7% from RMB903 million in the first quarter of 2024.



GMV in the first quarter of 2025 for our installment e-commerce platform service was RMB1,126 million, representing an increase of 24.7% from RMB903 million in the first quarter of 2024.



In the first quarter of 2025, our installment e-commerce platform service served over 310,000 users and 200 merchants.









Other Operational Highlights









The weighted average tenor of loans originated on our platform in the first quarter of 2025 was approximately 13.4 months, as compared with 12.5 months in the first quarter of 2024.



The weighted average tenor of loans originated on our platform in the first quarter of 2025 was approximately 13.4 months, as compared with 12.5 months in the first quarter of 2024.



Repeated borrowers’ contribution



7



of loans across our platform for the first quarter of 2025 was 86.1%.













First





Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:









Total operating revenue was RMB3,104 million, representing a decrease of 4.3% from the first quarter of 2024.



Total operating revenue was RMB3,104 million, representing a decrease of 4.3% from the first quarter of 2024.



Credit facilitation service income was RMB2,191 million, representing a decrease of 17.3% from the first quarter of 2024. Tech-empowerment service income was RMB625 million, representing an increase of 72.8% from the first quarter of 2024. Installment e-commerce platform service income was RMB288 million, representing an increase of 24.4% from the first quarter of 2024.



Credit facilitation service income was RMB2,191 million, representing a decrease of 17.3% from the first quarter of 2024. Tech-empowerment service income was RMB625 million, representing an increase of 72.8% from the first quarter of 2024. Installment e-commerce platform service income was RMB288 million, representing an increase of 24.4% from the first quarter of 2024.



Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB430 million, representing an increase of over 100% from the first quarter of 2024. Net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB2.39 on a fully diluted basis.



Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB430 million, representing an increase of over 100% from the first quarter of 2024. Net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB2.39 on a fully diluted basis.



Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company



8



was RMB472 million, representing an increase of over 100% from the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company



8



was RMB2.62 on a fully diluted basis.







__________________________









Active users refer to, for a specified period, users who made at least one transaction during that period through our platform or through our third-party partners’ platforms using the credit line granted by us.









Total loan originations refer to the total principal amount of loans facilitated and originated during the given period.









Total outstanding principal balance of loans refers to the total amount of principal outstanding for loans facilitated and originated at the end of each period, excluding loans delinquent for more than 180 days.









Loans under Intelligent Credit Platform are excluded from the calculation of credit performance. Intelligent Credit Platform (ICP) is an intelligent platform on our “Fenqile” app, under which we match borrowers and financial institutions through big data and cloud computing technology. For loans facilitated through ICP, the Company does not bear principal risk.









Customer retention rate refers to the number of financial institution customers and partners who repurchase our service in the current quarter as a percentage of the total number of financial institution customers and partners in the preceding quarter.









GMV refers to the total value of transactions completed for products purchased on our e-commerce and Maiya channel, net of returns.









Repeated borrowers’ contribution for a given period refers to the principal amount of loans borrowed during that period by borrowers who had previously made at least one successful drawdown as a percentage of the total loan facilitation and origination volume through our platform during that period.









Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company, adjusted net income per ordinary share and per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section of “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement” and the tables captioned “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.











First





Quarter 2025 Financial Results:









Operating revenue



was RMB3,104 million in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB3,242 million in the first quarter of 2024.







Credit facilitation service income



was RMB2,191 million in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB2,648 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was due to the decrease in guarantee income and loan facilitation and servicing fees-credit oriented, partially offset by the increases in financing income.







Loan facilitation and servicing fees-credit oriented



was RMB1,136 million in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB1,417 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the origination of off-balance sheet loans.







Guarantee income



was RMB548 million in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB744 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease of outstanding balances in the off-balance sheet loans funded by certain institutional funding partners, which are accounted for under ASC 460, Guarantees.







Financing income



was RMB507 million in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB487 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by the increase in the average outstanding balance of the on-balance-sheet loans.







Tech-empowerment service income



was RMB625 million in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB362 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by the increase of loan facilitation volume through ICP and the increase of referral services.







Installment e-commerce platform service income



was RMB288 million in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB232 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by the increase in transaction volume in the first quarter of 2025.







Cost of sales



consisted of cost of inventory sold and other costs. Cost of sales was RMB262 million in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB236 million in the first quarter of 2024, which was consistent with the increase in installment e-commerce platform service income.







Funding cost



was RMB83.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB90.7 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by the decrease in the funding rates to fund the on-balance sheet loans.







Processing and servicing costs



was RMB551 million in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB588 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in risk management expenses.







Provision for financing receivables



was RMB182 million for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB137 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the increase of the outstanding loan balances of on-balance sheet loans and reflects the most recent performance in relation to on-balance sheet loans.







Provision for contract assets and receivables



was RMB130 million in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB166 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by the improvement of credit risk performance and the decrease of the outstanding loan balances of off-balance sheet loans.







Provision for contingent guarantee liabilities



was RMB677 million in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB828 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by the improvement of credit risk performance and the decrease of outstanding balances in the off-balance sheet loans funded by certain institutional funding partners, which are accounted for under ASC 460, Guarantees.







Gross profit



was RMB1,219 million in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB1,197 million in the first quarter of 2024.







Sales and marketing expenses



was RMB493 million in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB418 million in the first quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily due to an increase in online advertising costs.







Research and development expenses



was RMB156 million in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB135 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to increased investment in technology development.







General and administrative expenses



was RMB101 million in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB89.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the increase in personnel related costs.







Change in fair value of financial guarantee derivatives and loans at fair value



was a gain of RMB74.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to a loss of RMB316 million in the first quarter of 2024. The change was primarily driven by the fair value gains realized as a result of the release of guarantee obligation as loans are repaid, partially offset by the fair value loss from the re-measurement of the expected loss rates.







Income tax expense



was RMB101 million in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to income tax benefit of RMB53.4 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the increase in income before income tax expense.







Net income



was RMB430 million in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB202 million in the first quarter of 2024.







Recent Development









Updated Dividend Policy







In the third quarter of 2024, the Board of the Company approved to raise the cash dividend payout ratio to 25% of total net income, effective from January 1, 2025. On May 19, 2025, the Board has further approved an updated dividend policy, under which the cash dividend payout will be increased to 30% of total net income, to be paid semi-annually starting from the second half of 2025.







Business Outlook







Looking ahead, while our performance continues to demonstrate positive momentum, we remain prudent in light of ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. Based on our preliminary assessment, we expect net income for the full year 2025 to achieve a significant year-over-year growth driven by continued improvements in asset quality. The forecast is subject to the impact of macroeconomic factors, and we may adjust the performance outlook as appropriate based on evolving circumstances.







Conference Call







The Company’s management will host anearnings conference callat 10:00 PM U.S. Eastern time on May 21, 2025 (10:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong time on May 22, 2025).





Participants who wish to join the conference call should register online at:









https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI0dc0f8f7695c4583bd50587c8b103490









Once registration is completed, each participant will receive the dial-in number and a unique access PIN for the conference call.





Participants joining the conference call should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.





A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.lexin.com.







About LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.







We are a leading credit technology-empowered personal financial service enabler. Our mission is to use technology and risk management expertise to make financing more accessible for young generation consumers. We strive to achieve this mission by connecting consumers with financial institutions, where we facilitate through a unique model that includes online and offline channels, installment consumption platform, big data and AI driven credit risk management capabilities, as well as smart user and loan management systems. We also empower financial institutions by providing cutting-edge proprietary technology solutions to meet their needs of financial digital transformation.





For more information, please visit





http://ir.lexin.com





.





To follow us on Twitter, please go to:





https://twitter.com/LexinFintech





.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement







In evaluating our business, we consider and use adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company, non-GAAP EBIT, adjusted net income per ordinary share and per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company, four non-GAAP measures, as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company as net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company excluding share-based compensation expenses, interest expense associated with convertible notes, and investment income/(loss) and we define non-GAAP EBIT as net income excluding income tax expense, share-based compensation expenses, interest expense, net, and investment income/(loss).





We present these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company enables our management to assess our operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses, interest expense associated with convertible notes, and investment income/(loss). Non-GAAP EBIT, on the other hand, enables our management to assess our operating results without considering the impact of income tax expense, share-based compensation expenses, interest expense, net, and investment income/(loss). We also believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors’ assessment of our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company and non-GAAP EBIT is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect our operations. Share-based compensation expenses, interest expense associated with convertible notes, income tax expense, interest expense, net, and investment income/(loss) have been and may continue to be incurred in our business and are not reflected in the presentation of adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company and non-GAAP EBIT. Further, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP financial information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.





We compensate for these limitations by reconciling each of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We encourage you to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.







Exchange Rate Information Statement







This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board on March 31, 2025. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.







Safe Harbor Statement







This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Lexin’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “ expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the expectation of the collection efficiency and delinquency, business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Lexin may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Lexin’s goal and strategies; Lexin’s expansion plans; Lexin’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Lexin’s expectation regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its credit and investment management products; Lexin’s expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationship with borrowers, institutional funding partners, merchandise suppliers and other parties it collaborates with; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Lexin’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Lexin does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.





IR inquiries:





Will Tan





Tel: +86 (755) 3637-8888 ext. 6258





E-mail: willtan@lexin.com





Media inquiries:





Ruifeng Xu





Tel: +86 (755) 3637-8888 ext. 6993





E-mail: media@lexin.com





SOURCE LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.























LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.







Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets































As of

















(In thousands)









December 31, 2024













March 31, 2025





















RMB













RMB













US$

















ASSETS





































Current Assets



































Cash and cash equivalents









2,254,213













3,173,298













437,292













Restricted cash









1,638,479













1,545,269













212,944













Restricted term deposit and short-term investments









138,497













218,490













30,109













Short-term financing receivables, net



(1)











4,668,715













4,743,393













653,657













Short-term contract assets and receivables, net



(1)











5,448,057













5,009,319













690,303













Deposits to insurance companies and guarantee companies









2,355,343













2,203,109













303,597













Prepayments and other current assets









1,321,340













1,347,805













185,732













Amounts due from related parties









61,722













77,239













10,644













Inventories, net









22,345













19,341













2,665















Total Current Assets













17,908,711

















18,337,263

















2,526,943

















Non-current Assets



































Restricted cash









100,860













80,464













11,088













Long-term financing receivables, net



(1)











112,427













92,087













12,690













Long-term contract assets and receivables, net



(1)











317,402













350,993













48,368













Property, equipment and software, net









613,110













636,939













87,773













Land use rights, net









862,867













854,267













117,721













Long-term investments









284,197













244,193













33,651













Deferred tax assets









1,540,842













1,589,522













219,042













Other assets









500,363













433,738













59,772















Total Non-current Assets













4,332,068

















4,282,203

















590,105

















TOTAL ASSETS













22,240,779

















22,619,466

















3,117,048

















































LIABILITIES





































Current liabilities



































Accounts payable









74,443













63,294













8,722













Amounts due to related parties









10,927













9,124













1,257













Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term borrowings









690,772













781,324













107,669













Short-term funding debts









2,754,454













3,207,177













441,961













Deferred guarantee income









975,102













1,158,164













159,599













Contingent guarantee liabilities









1,079,000













769,397













106,026













Accruals and other current liabilities









4,019,676













3,909,239













538,708















Total Current Liabilities













9,604,374

















9,897,719

















1,363,942

















Non-current Liabilities



































Long-term borrowings









585,024













505,408













69,647













Long-term funding debts









1,197,211













891,390













122,837













Deferred tax liabilities









91,380













102,617













14,141













Other long-term liabilities









22,784













14,006













1,930















Total Non-current Liabilities













1,896,399

















1,513,421

















208,555

















TOTAL LIABILITIES













11,500,773

















11,411,140

















1,572,497

















Shareholders’ equity:



































Class A Ordinary Shares









205













205













30













Class B Ordinary Shares









41













41













7













Treasury stock









(328,764





)









(305,025





)









(42,034





)









Additional paid-in capital









3,314,866













3,331,382













459,077













Statutory reserves









1,178,309













1,178,309













162,375













Accumulated other comprehensive income









(29,559





)









(31,818





)









(4,385





)









Retained earnings









6,604,908













7,035,232













969,481















Total shareholders’ equity













10,740,006

















11,208,326

















1,544,551

















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY













22,240,779

















22,619,466

















3,117,048















__________________________





(1) Short-term financing receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB102,124 and RMB118,804 as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively.









Short-term contract assets and receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB409,590 and RMB287,845 as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively.





Long-term financing receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB1,820 and RMB1,471 as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively.









Long-term contract assets and receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB30,919 and RMB20,519 as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively.























LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.







Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations































For the Three Months Ended March 31,

















(In thousands, except for share and per share data)









2024













2025





















RMB













RMB













US$

















Operating revenue:





































Credit facilitation service income













2,648,478

















2,190,866

















301,910















Loan facilitation and servicing fees-credit oriented









1,417,248













1,136,229













156,577













Guarantee income









744,251













547,814













75,491













Financing income









486,979













506,823













69,842















Tech-empowerment service income













361,543

















624,850

















86,107

















Installment e-commerce platform service income













231,909

















288,383

















39,740

















Total operating revenue













3,241,930

















3,104,099

















427,757

















Operating cost



































Cost of sales









(235,747





)









(262,032





)









(36,109





)









Funding cost









(90,738





)









(83,004





)









(11,438





)









Processing and servicing cost









(587,731





)









(551,141





)









(75,949





)









Provision for financing receivables









(136,683





)









(182,149





)









(25,101





)









Provision for contract assets and receivables









(165,942





)









(129,685





)









(17,871





)









Provision for contingent guarantee liabilities









(828,377





)









(677,180





)









(93,318





)











Total operating cost













(2,045,218









)













(1,885,191









)













(259,786









)













Gross profit













1,196,712

















1,218,908

















167,971

















Operating expenses:



































Sales and marketing expenses









(417,617





)









(493,128





)









(67,955





)









Research and development expenses









(134,982





)









(155,626





)









(21,446





)









General and administrative expenses









(89,760





)









(100,753





)









(13,884





)











Total operating expenses













(642,359









)













(749,507









)













(103,285









)











Change in fair value of financial guarantee derivatives and loans at fair value









(315,923





)









74,639













10,286













Interest expense, net









(3,904





)









(4,702





)









(648





)









Investment income/(loss)









90













(11,699





)









(1,612





)









Others, net









20,425













3,832













528















Income before income tax expense













255,041

















531,471

















73,240















Income tax expense









(53,418





)









(101,147





)









(13,938





)











Net income













201,623

















430,324

















59,302

















Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company













201,623

















430,324

















59,302

















































Net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company



































Basic









0.61













1.27













0.18













Diluted









0.60













1.20













0.16















































Net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company



































Basic









1.22













2.55













0.35













Diluted









1.21













2.39













0.33















































Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding



































Basic









330,277,142













338,073,723













338,073,723













Diluted









333,650,104













359,646,902













359,646,902



























LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.







Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income



























For the Three Months Ended March 31,

















(In thousands)









2024













2025





















RMB













RMB













US$

















Net income













201,623

















430,324

















59,302

















Other comprehensive income



































Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax









2,323













(2,259





)









(311





)











Total comprehensive income













203,946

















428,065

















58,991

















Total comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company













203,946

















428,065

















58,991





























LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.







Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results































For the Three Months Ended March 31,

















(In thousands, except for share and per share data)









2024













2025





















RMB













RMB













US$

















Reconciliation of Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company to Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company



































Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company









201,623













430,324













59,302













Add: Share-based compensation expenses









23,274













29,541













4,071













Interest expense associated with convertible notes









5,322













-













-













Investment (income)/loss









(90





)









11,699













1,612















Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company













230,129

















471,564

















64,985

















































Adjusted net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company



































Basic









0.70













1.39













0.19













Diluted









0.68













1.31













0.18















































Adjusted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company



































Basic









1.39













2.79













0.38













Diluted









1.35













2.62













0.36















































Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share for non-GAAP EPS



































Basic









330,277,142













338,073,723













338,073,723













Diluted









339,997,043













359,646,902













359,646,902















































Reconciliations of Non-GAAP EBIT to Net income



































Net income









201,623













430,324













59,302













Add: Income tax expense









53,418













101,147













13,938













Share-based compensation expenses









23,274













29,541













4,071













Interest expense, net









3,904













4,702













648













Investment (income)/loss









(90





)









11,699













1,612















Non-GAAP EBIT













282,129

















577,413

















79,571





















Additional Credit Information









Vintage Charge Off Curve







1



















Dpd30+/GMV by Performance Windows







1























First Payment Default 30+







1



















1.





Loans facilitated under ICP are excluded from the chart.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.