LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Announces $50 Million Share Repurchase Program and CEO's Personal Investment to Boost Shareholder Returns

LexinFintech announced a $50 million share repurchase program and increased its dividend payout ratio, signaling strong confidence in growth.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., a prominent personal financial service provider in China, announced a share repurchase program on July 21, 2025, allowing for the buyback of up to $50 million worth of its own shares over the next year. CEO Xiao Wenjie will personally purchase up to $10 million in American Depository Shares to bolster his stake in the company. This decision reflects the management's strong confidence in Lexin's future, especially as the company has seen significant growth in profits, with a 104.7% year-over-year increase in non-GAAP EBIT for the first quarter of 2025. Lexin is also committed to enhancing shareholder returns, having raised its dividend payout ratio from 25% to 30% of net profit starting in the second half of 2025. Analysts predict that if the share repurchase is fully executed, total shareholder returns could reach about 13%, indicating strong investment value alongside a low forward PE ratio of less than 4x.

Potential Positives

Authorization of a US$50 million share repurchase program reflects strong management confidence in the company's future and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

CEO Xiao Wenjie’s plan to personally invest up to US$10 million in company shares indicates strong insider confidence and alignment with shareholder interests.

Consistent quarter-over-quarter profit margin growth and a significant year-over-year increase in Non-GAAP EBIT highlight robust financial performance and operational efficiency.

Increase in the dividend payout ratio from 25% to 30% underscores a commitment to returning value to shareholders, positioning Lexin favorably within the industry for total shareholder returns.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a share repurchase program may imply a lack of profitable investment opportunities for growth within the company, suggesting confidence in the current stock price rather than in operational expansion.

The recurring need to increase the dividend payout ratio may raise concerns about the sustainability of profits in the long term, as companies typically lower dividends during downturns.

The forward PE ratio of less than 4x, while positioning the company as an attractive investment, may also indicate overall market skepticism regarding its future growth potential compared to peers.

FAQ

What is LexinFintech's recent share repurchase program?

LexinFintech announced it will repurchase up to US$50 million worth of its shares over the next 12 months.

Who is purchasing shares alongside the company repurchase?

CEO Xiao Wenjie plans to use personal funds to buy up to US$10 million worth of Lexin's ADSs.

How has Lexin’s profit margin performed recently?

Lexin has recorded notable quarter-over-quarter growth for four consecutive quarters, with a significant rise in EBIT.

What is the updated dividend payout ratio for LexinFintech?

Starting in the second half of 2025, the dividend payout ratio will increase from 25% to 30% of net profit.

What does the repurchase program indicate about Lexin’s management?

The share repurchase demonstrates the management's long-term confidence in the company’s development and future performance.

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $LX stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Shenzhen, China, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 21,



LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.



(NASDAQ: LX), a leading technology-empowered personal financial service enabler in China, announced a share repurchase program. Specifically, the board of directors authorized the company to repurchase no more than US$50 million worth of its own shares over the next 12 months; meanwhile, CEO Xiao Wenjie plans to use his personal funds to purchase no more than US$10 million worth of the ADSs to increase his holdings of the company. This repurchase fully demonstrates the long-term confidence of Lexin’s management in the company’s development.





Before this, the company’s profit margin has recorded notable quarter-over-quarter growth for four consecutive quarters. In the first quarter of 2025, its Non-GAAP EBIT reached RMB 580 million, up 104.7% year-over-year and 25.3% quarter-over-quarter, marking the highest level in 13 quarters. The management is fully optimistic about its performance guidance, which projects substantial year-over-year growth in 2025 full-year net profit.





The company attaches great importance to shareholder returns and has raised its dividend payout ratio twice within the six months since it announced to raise dividend payout ratio in November 2024. Starting from the second half of 2025, the dividend payout ratio will be increased from 25% to 30% of net profit.





Analyses indicate that if the repurchase scheme is fully executed and factoring into its current dividend policy, Lexin’s total shareholder return will rise to approximately 13%, placing it at the upper-middle tier of the industry. When viewed alongside its current forward PE (2025e) of less than 4x, Lexin demonstrates compelling investment value.











