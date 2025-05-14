LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. to Announce Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 21, 2025

LexinFintech Holdings will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 21, followed by a conference call.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., a prominent consumer financial service provider in China, announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 21, 2025, after U.S. market close. Following the report, management will hold anearnings conference callat 10:00 PM U.S. Eastern time, which requires prior registration for participants to receive dial-in details. The call will also be accessible via a live and archived webcast through the company's investor relations website. LexinFintech focuses on enhancing financial accessibility for young consumers using technology, risk management, and innovative credit solutions while supporting financial institutions with advanced technology for digitization.

Potential Positives

LexinFintech is set to report its financial results for the first quarter, providing potential insights into the company's performance and growth prospects.

The company is hosting anearnings conference call which demonstrates transparency and engagement with investors.

LexinFintech emphasizes its role as a technology-empowered financial service enabler, highlighting its innovative approach in the consumer finance sector.

The release provides clear information on how investors can participate in theearnings call improving accessibility for interested stakeholders.

Potential Negatives

The press release lacks detailed information about the company’s financial performance, which may lead to speculation and uncertainty among investors.

There is no mention of growth or strategic developments, which could be interpreted as stagnation or lack of innovation in a competitive market.

The timing of the earnings report may also indicate potential delays or issues with the financial results, raising concerns among stakeholders.

FAQ

When will LexinFintech announce its Q1 2025 financial results?

LexinFintech will report its unaudited financial results on May 21, 2025, after U.S. market closes.

What time is Lexin's Q1earnings conference call

Theearnings conference callwill take place at 10:00 PM U.S. Eastern time on May 21, 2025.

How can participants join theearnings conference call

Participants can register online at the provided registration link to receive the dial-in number and access PIN.

Is there a webcast available for theearnings call

Yes, a live and archived webcast will be available on Lexin's investor relations website.

What is LexinFintech's core mission?

LexinFintech aims to make financing more accessible for younger consumers using technology and risk management expertise.

$LX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $LX stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/21/2025

SHENZHEN, China, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (“Lexin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LX), a leading credit technology-empowered consumer financial service enabler in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, after the U.S. market closes on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.





The Company’s management will host anearnings conference callat 10:00 PM U.S. Eastern time on May 21, 2025 (10:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong time on May 22, 2025).





Participants who wish to join the conference call should register online at:







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI0dc0f8f7695c4583bd50587c8b103490







Once registration is completed, each participant will receive the dial-in number and a unique access PIN for the conference call.





Participants joining the conference call should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.





A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at



http://ir.lexin.com



.





About LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.





We are a leading credit technology-empowered consumer financial service enabler. Our mission is to use technology and risk management expertise to make financing more accessible for young generation consumers. We strive to achieve this mission by connecting consumers with financial institutions, where we facilitate through a unique model that includes online and offline channels, installment consumption platform, big data and AI driven credit risk management capabilities, as well as smart user and loan management systems. We also empower financial institutions by providing cutting-edge proprietary technology solutions to meet their needs of financial digitization.





For more information, please visit



http://ir.lexin.com



.





For investor and media inquiries, please contact:





LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.





IR inquiries:





Will Tan





Tel: +86 (755) 3637-8888





E-mail: willtan@lexin.com





Media inquiries:





Ruifeng Xu





Tel: +86 (755) 3637-8888





E-mail: ruifengxu1@lexin.com





SOURCE LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.



