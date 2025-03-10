LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on March 18, 2025

LexinFintech will announce Q4 and fiscal year 2024 financial results on March 18, 2025, followed by a conference call.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., a prominent consumer financial service provider in China, announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 on March 18, 2025, after the U.S. market closes. Following the announcement, the company will hold anearnings conference callat 10:00 PM Eastern Time, which participants can join by registering online. Lexin focuses on making financing accessible to young consumers through advanced technology and risk management, connecting them with financial institutions. The company also provides technology solutions to financial institutions to support their digital transformation efforts. Further details can be found on Lexin's investor relations website.

The announcement of the upcoming unaudited financial results for Q4 and fiscal year 2024 indicates transparency and a commitment to keeping investors informed.



The scheduledearnings conference callprovides an opportunity for stakeholders to engage directly with the company's management, fostering investor relations.



The company's focus on technology and risk management in providing financial services positions it as an innovative leader in the consumer finance sector.



Lexin's mission to increase financing accessibility for young consumers aligns well with current trends in consumer finance, potentially expanding its market share.

The decision to issue unaudited financial results may raise concerns about the company's financial transparency and governance.

Failure to announce significant developments or changes prior to theearnings callcould indicate potential issues or lack of updates impacting investor confidence.

Delayed reporting could suggest underlying operational challenges or uncertainties in the company’s financial performance.

When will Lexin report its financial results for Q4 2024?

Lexin will report its unaudited financial results on March 18, 2025, after the U.S. market closes.

How can I join Lexin'searnings conference call

Participants can register online at Lexin's designated registration link to obtain the dial-in number and access PIN.

What time is the Lexin conference call scheduled?

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for 10:00 PM U.S. Eastern time on March 18, 2025.

Where can I access the webcast of the conference call?

A live and archived webcast will be available on Lexin's investor relations website at http://ir.lexin.com.

Who can I contact for investor inquiries at Lexin?

You can contact Will Tan at +86 (755) 3637-8888 or via email at willtan@lexin.com.

SHENZHEN, China, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (“Lexin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LX), a leading credit technology-empowered consumer financial service enabler in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024, after the U.S. market closes on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.





The Company’s management will host anearnings conference callat 10:00 PM U.S. Eastern time on March 18, 2025 (10:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong time on March 19, 2025).





Participants who wish to join the conference call should register online at:







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI6702756dbdb741f9b401c583a37bd291







Once registration is completed, each participant will receive the dial-in number and a unique access PIN for the conference call.





Participants joining the conference call should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.





A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at



http://ir.lexin.com



.





About LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.





We are a leading credit technology-empowered consumer financial service enabler. Our mission is to use technology and risk management expertise to make financing more accessible for young generation consumers. We strive to achieve this mission by connecting consumers with financial institutions, where we facilitate through a unique model that includes online and offline channels, installment consumption platform, big data and AI driven credit risk management capabilities, as well as smart user and loan management systems. We also empower financial institutions by providing cutting-edge proprietary technology solutions to meet their needs of financial digitization.





For more information, please visit



http://ir.lexin.com



.





For investor and media inquiries, please contact:





LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.





IR inquiries:





Will Tan





Tel: +86 (755) 3637-8888





E-mail: willtan@lexin.com





Media inquiries:





Ruifeng Xu





Tel: +86 (755) 3637-8888





E-mail: ruifengxu1@lexin.com





SOURCE LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.



