LexinFintech Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for LX

In trading on Thursday, shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd (Symbol: LX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.96, changing hands as low as $10.60 per share. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading down about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LX's low point in its 52 week range is $6.98 per share, with $16.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.79.

