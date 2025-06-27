LexinFintech Awarded "Best AI Technology for Financial Technology Company in China" at The Asian Banker Awards 2025

LexinFintech won The Asian Banker’s “Best AI Technology for Financial Technology Company in China” for innovative AI applications.

Full Release



Beijing, China, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 26 June 2025,



The Future of Finance China 2025



was held by



The Asian Banker



in Beijing.



LexinFintech



received The Asian Banker’s “Best AI Technology for Financial Technology Company in China” in recognition of its pioneering innovations and applications in AI large models and agent‑based automation.



The Asian Banker



awards are renowned for their rigor, with winners selected by an international panel of bankers, consultants, and academics through a multi‑round evaluation process over several months. Often dubbed the “Oscars” of the Asia‑Pacific financial sector, the awards carry significant prestige.Other recipients of The Asian Banker’s annual awards included major financial institutions such as Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), China Construction Bank (CCB), and China Merchants Bank (CMB).





















AI is one of the hottest social topics today, profoundly reshaping the development logic across industries. Powered by machine learning, deep algorithms, and other technologies, AI not only significantly enhances efficiency in intelligent operations and financial risk control, but also drives business model innovation and reconstruction. This injects new growth momentum into China-listed tech enterprises, including companies like Lexin.At the roundtable on “Finance in the era of pervasive AI” during the future‑of‑finance summit, Lexin’s CTO Erwin Lu elaborated on cutting‑edge AI trends such as large models and agent‑based automation, and how these technologies are being implemented at Lexin to create tangible value for both the company and its customers.According to Lu, Lexin is the first in the industry to apply AI comprehensively across the entire fintech value chain. AI technology innovation and implementation have become one of Lexin’s new quality productive forces and core competitive barriers.









AI agents are among the most popular applications of AI today. According to Erwin Lu, Lexin has developed its own financially adaptive AI agents using reinforcement learning algorithms and a financial knowledge distillation framework. These agents have already been applied in areas such as pre-loan strategy generation support, strategy validation, and post-launch automated monitoring. Based on its proprietary AI agents, Lexin plans to roll out 100 “AI agent positions” within the year, including roles such as AI customer service quality inspectors and AI data analysts.“AI is not meant to replace people, but to significantly enhance employee efficiency,” Lu said.





Large AI models are also a key vector for Lexin’s AI technology applications. Lexin is among the earliest financial platforms in China to deploy and utilize DeepSeek. As early as May last year, Lexin introduced DeepSeek V2. This year, the company continued to integrate cutting-edge large models such as DeepSeek R1 and Qwen3. Through a “data distillation + domain-specific fine-tuning” technical framework, Lexin has iteratively enhanced its locally deployed “Singularity” AI large model, applying it across R&D efficiency, internal tools, and business enablement.For example, in the R&D productivity scenario, Lexin’s “Singularity” AI model is now used by 100% of its developers. It has assisted in generating 860,000 lines of code per month and proposed 210,000 code-quality improvement suggestions over the past year. “With large model assistance, our engineers’ code-writing efficiency has more than doubled,” said Erwin Lu.













In addition to its work on AI agents and large language models, Lexin’s AI technology is now embedded across the entire digital lending lifecycle, including marketing and user acquisition, risk control, and post-loan management. Key innovations include the “Gauss” customer data platform for standardized data assets, the “Riemann” anomaly attribution system for intelligent analytics, the “Turing” simulation engine to support smart decision-making, and an AI-powered platform for automated risk strategy recommendations. These deep-rooted capabilities in technology and risk management have driven consistent business improvements. In the first quarter of 2025, Lexin’s overall credit risk declined quarter by quarter, while profit margins steadily improved. Non-GAAP EBIT reached RMB 580 million, the highest level in the past 13 quarters, reflecting the company’s strong and sustained growth momentum.





Lexin has received recognition from



The Asian Banker



for the seventh consecutive year. Since 2019, the company has been honored with multiple prestigious awards from The Asian Banker, including “Best Lending Technology in China” (2019), “Best AI and Innovation Lab in China” (2020), “Best Digital Business Model” (2021), as well as awards for “Best Digital Consumer Lending Service in China”, “Best Digital Customer Ecosystem Initiative in China”, “Best Banking as a Service Technology Initiative”, and the international “Best Digital Business Model” award. In the future, Lexin will continue to increase its strategic investment in AI, accelerating deployment in core areas such as risk management, refined operations, and employee productivity. These efforts aim to drive the business towards smarter, data‑intelligent, and high‑quality growth.



