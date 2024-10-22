Lexicon’s LX9211 progressing ahead of schedule, says H.C. Wainwright

Lexicon (LXRX) announced that patient screening has been completed in the Phase 2b PROGRESS clinical trial evaluating the company’s AAK1 inhibitor, LX9211, for the treatment of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathic Pain, and the company expects to complete enrollment of adult T1D or T2D patients suffering from moderate to severe DPNP ahead of schedule, and report topline data in 1Q25, instead of 2Q25, H.C. Wainwright tells investors in a research note. The firm is “glad” PROGRESS is moving ahead in a timely manner and looks forward to updates about enrollment, dosing, and data updates. H.C. Wainwright made no change to its Buy rating or $10 price target

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LXRX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.