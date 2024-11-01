Lexicon price target lowered to $6 from $10 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis lowered the firm’s price target on Lexicon (LXRX) to $6 from $10 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm removed Zynquista from its projections, pending FDA visibility on the path forward. It is too risky to handicap the outcome of the upcoming FDA action date in December, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

