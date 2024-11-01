News & Insights

Stocks

Lexicon price target lowered to $6 from $10 at H.C. Wainwright

November 01, 2024 — 06:16 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis lowered the firm’s price target on Lexicon (LXRX) to $6 from $10 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm removed Zynquista from its projections, pending FDA visibility on the path forward. It is too risky to handicap the outcome of the upcoming FDA action date in December, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Read More on LXRX:

Stocks mentioned

LXRX

