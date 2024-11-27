Lexicon price target lowered to $1.20 from $4 at Citi

Citi lowered the firm’s price target on Lexicon (LXRX) to $1.20 from $4 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after having updated its model for reported Q3 financial results. The firm assumes market penetration of Inpefa to be flat going forward, the analyst noted.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LXRX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.