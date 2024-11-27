Lexicon price target lowered to $1.20 from $4 at Citi

Citi lowered the firm’s price target on Lexicon (LXRX) to $1.20 from $4 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after having updated its model for reported Q3 financial results. The firm assumes market penetration of Inpefa to be flat going forward, the analyst noted.
