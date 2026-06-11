Lexicon Pharmaceuticals vs. Pfizer: Which Drugmaker Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals focuses on precision medicines for chronic conditions, bolstered by significant revenue growth from its core drug programs.

Pfizer remains a global giant with immense cash flow and a massive international footprint across hundreds of countries.

Which healthcare stock provides the best balance of growth potential and stability for your 2026 portfolio?

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Investors deciding between Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) face a choice between an emerging high-growth biotech player and an established global pharmaceutical titan with massive scale.

These two companies operate at opposite ends of the size spectrum, with one focusing on specialized precision medicine while the other manages a vast portfolio of vaccines and therapies. This comparison explores their recent financial health and risk profiles.

The case for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals operates as a contender among biotech stocks by utilizing gene science to develop treatments for chronic conditions. The company primarily focuses on its commercial product, INPEFA, while licensing its programs to partners like Viatris for international markets. Specific customer concentration data was not disclosed in recent filings.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $49.8 million, representing approximately 60% growth over the previous year. Despite this improvement, the company reported a net loss of $50.3 million for the period.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 0.6x. This ratio compares total debt to shareholder equity, indicating the extent to which a firm relies on borrowed money.

The case for Pfizer

Pfizer is a global biopharmaceutical leader that discovers, manufactures, and distributes medicines and vaccines across approximately 200 countries. With a workforce of nearly 75,000 employees, the company maintains a dominant presence in both developed and emerging markets. Its scale allows it to manage a massive product pipeline simultaneously, though specific major customers are not disclosed in its filings.

During FY 2025, revenue reached approximately $62.6 billion, representing a slight decrease of nearly 1.6% from the prior year. The company reported net income of roughly $7.8 billion. This level of profitability resulted in a net margin of close to 12.4%.

Based on the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 0.8x. Free cash flow for the fiscal year was approximately $9.1 billion, providing substantial capital for dividends and research.

Risk profile comparison

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals faces significant regulatory risks, particularly regarding the approval process for candidates such as ZYNQUISTA for type 1 diabetes. The company also carries an accumulated deficit of nearly $2.0 billion, which may necessitate additional capital raises on unfavorable terms. Furthermore, a single entity, Artal Group, holds roughly 35% of the shares, limiting the influence of smaller retail shareholders.

Pfizer faces significant revenue concentration, with 12 products accounting for roughly 65% of its total 2025 revenue. The company faces a period of patent expirations between 2026 and 2030, which could lead to significant competition from generic drug makers. Additionally, government pricing regulations and competition from large peers such as Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and Merck (NYSE:MRK) could affect long-term profitability.

Valuation comparison

While Lexicon Pharmaceuticals lacks a Forward P/E due to its net losses, Pfizer appears much more affordable based on its P/S ratio.

Metric Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Pfizer Sector Benchmark Forward P/E n/a 8.7x 24.9x P/S ratio 16.8x 2.3x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLV sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Finding a low-priced, development-stage biotech stock that explodes into a long-term 10-bagger on the success of a treatment that eventually reaches market is a dream for investors. Unfortunately, it usually stays that way: a dream that doesn’t become reality. Development-stage pharma companies often fail to get a blockbuster drug to market.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is not exactly development stage. It has one product on the market, INPEFA, for a once-a-day tablet for treating heart failure, but it generated just $1.1 million in sales in the first quarter of 2026. Most of the interest around Lexicon is for developmental drugs for chronic pain and cardiometabolic treatments. There are some positives in the trials, but it’s always worth keeping in mind that positive trials can still fail to bring a drug to market due to late regulatory rejections or a developer’s belief that the drug won’t find much market. Lexicon’s low stock price, which has traded between $1 and $2.50 since July 2025, indicates the speculative nature of the business.

Pfizer isn’t a hot growth stock, but it’s also one of the giants of the pharmaceutical industry. The company had a post-COVID letdown of sorts, as pandemic-related demand ebbed, but the business has been flexing its might this year. In its first quarter, Pfizer beat Wall Street analysts’ expectations on sales and net income. That is partly because Pfizer has been buying growth — it recently acquired oncology specialist Seagen and posted 20% growth in that business’s products. Prifzer is also allocating significant resources to new drug development, with 20 drug development starts scheduled for 2026 and eight data readouts expected, which report on the progress of treatments in development. After falling behind in the GLP-1 weight-loss drug market, Pfizer is also making strides toward becoming a competitor, with very positive Phase II (of III) trial results for an injectable GLP-1 reported earlier this year.

With more than $6 billion in cash, a forward price-to-earnings ratio of a bargain basement 8.7, and a tasty yield of 7% based on its recent price of $26, Pfizer is the choice for 2026.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Eli Lilly, Merck, and Pfizer. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.