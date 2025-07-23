Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Scheduled to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results and Conduct Conference Call on August 6, 2025

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will release Q2 2025 financial results on August 6, with a conference call scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 6, 2025, before the market opens. The company's management will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results and provide a business update. Interested participants can access the call via the company's website and those wishing to ask questions can register for dial-in details. Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines through its Genome5000™ program, which aims to identify therapeutic targets across various diseases, and it has a range of drug candidates in development for conditions like heart failure, neuropathic pain, and diabetes.

Potential Positives

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is set to announce its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 6, 2025, indicating a commitment to transparency and shareholder communication.

The conference call and live webcast provide an opportunity for investors and analysts to engage directly with management, reflecting the company's openness to feedback and discussion.

Lexicon's Genome5000™ program highlights its innovative approach to drug discovery, showcasing the company's focus on using advanced genomics to develop therapeutics with significant potential.

The press release emphasizes Lexicon's existing portfolio of advanced therapies and promising drug candidates across various disease areas, which may bolster investor confidence in the company's growth prospects.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any financial results or specific expectations, which could create uncertainty for investors awaiting performance metrics.

There is no mention of recent achievements or progress, potentially indicating a lack of developments that could enhance investor confidence.

The reliance on an upcoming call for substantial updates may imply that the company is not currently in a strong position to share positive news or advancements.

FAQ

When will Lexicon Pharmaceuticals release its Q2 2025 financial results?

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 6, 2025, prior to market open.

What time is the Lexicon Pharmaceuticals conference call?

The conference call will take place at 8:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. CT) on August 6, 2025.

How can I access the live conference call for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals?

Participants can access the live conference call via webcast on the Events page of the Company’s website.

Is there an option to ask questions during the Lexicon conference call?

Yes, participants wishing to ask questions can register to receive dial-in numbers and a unique pin to join the call.

Where can I find more information about Lexicon Pharmaceuticals?

Additional information about Lexicon Pharmaceuticals can be found on their official website at www.lexpharma.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LXRX Hedge Fund Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $LXRX Data Alerts

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $LXRX stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LXRX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LXRX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LXRX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LXRX forecast page.

$LXRX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LXRX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $LXRX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph Pantginis from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $4.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Yasmeen Rahimi from Piper Sandler set a target price of $6.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Roanna Ruiz from Leerink Partners set a target price of $1.0 on 03/04/2025

Full Release



THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced the Company will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, prior to market open. Management will conduct a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. CT) that day to discuss the financial results and to provide a business update.





Participants can access the conference call live via webcast on the Events page of the Company’s website at





https://investors.lexpharma.com/





. Participants who wish to ask a question may



register here



to receive dial-in numbers and a unique pin to join the call. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the Lexicon website.







About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals







Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Through the Genome5000™ program, Lexicon’s unique genomics target discovery platform, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to safely and effectively treat disease. Lexicon has advanced multiple medicines to market and has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in discovery and clinical and preclinical development in heart failure, neuropathic pain, obesity, cardiology, diabetes and other indications. For additional information, please visit





www.lexpharma.com





.







For Investor and Media Inquiries



:





Lisa DeFrancesco





Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.









lexinvest@lexpharma.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.