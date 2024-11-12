Lexicon Pharmaceuticals options imply 14.8% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Lexicon (LXRX) Pharmaceuticals is normal with calls leading puts 11:2. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 14.8%, or 18c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 11.5%.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on LXRX:
- Lexicon announces JASN publishes sotagliflozin data
- Lexicon to present data from two studies related to LX9851
- LXRX Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Lexicon price target lowered to $6 from $10 at H.C. Wainwright
- FDA panel votes 11-3 that Lexicon’s Zynquista benefits do not outweigh risks
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.