Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Price Target Increased by 15.07% to 3.43

The average one-year price target for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:LXRX) has been revised to $3.43 / share. This is an increase of 15.07% from the prior estimate of $2.98 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 110.26% from the latest reported closing price of $1.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 136 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LXRX is 0.18%, an increase of 28.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.87% to 262,701K shares. The put/call ratio of LXRX is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artal Group holds 136,180K shares representing 32.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Siren, L.L.C. holds 38,919K shares representing 9.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,822K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,831K shares , representing an increase of 20.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXRX by 5.65% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,007K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 353K shares , representing an increase of 88.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXRX by 651.38% over the last quarter.

Sessa Capital IM holds 3,000K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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