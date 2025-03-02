Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on Phase 2b Results for Pilavapadin in Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathic Pain

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will discuss Phase 2b study results for pilavapadin in diabetic neuropathic pain on March 3, 2025.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced a conference call and webcast scheduled for March 3, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss topline results from the Phase 2b PROGRESS study of pilavapadin (LX9211), an investigational oral AAK1 inhibitor designed for diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain (DPNP). The study involved 496 participants with moderate to severe DPNP and assessed various dosages of pilavapadin against a placebo over eight weeks. The primary endpoint was the change in pain scores, while secondary measures included evaluations of burning pain and pain interference with sleep. Diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain affects around 9 million patients in the U.S., causing significant discomfort. Lexicon aims to develop innovative treatments through its genomics target discovery platform and has a portfolio that includes promising candidates for various medical conditions. Further details can be accessed on the company’s website.

The upcoming conference call on March 3, 2025, indicates the company's commitment to transparency and communication with stakeholders regarding significant study results.

The Phase 2b PROGRESS study involves a substantial sample size of 496 patients, suggesting robust data collection and potential for meaningful results in the treatment of diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain (DPNP).

Pilavapadin (LX9211) presents a novel non-opioid treatment option for DPNP, addressing a significant unmet medical need given the chronic nature of this condition affecting approximately 9 million patients in the U.S.

The study's design allows patients to maintain their current DPNP therapies, highlighting the potential for pilavapadin to complement existing treatments, which may enhance its acceptance in clinical practice.

Announcement of a future conference call may suggest that the company is not prepared to share substantive findings from the PROGRESS study at this time, potentially leading to investor concerns about the trial outcomes.



The reliance on a Phase 2b study results implies the company has not yet reached late-stage clinical trials, which may raise doubts about the readiness and viability of pilavapadin as a marketable treatment for DPNP.



The mention of competing treatments (e.g., gabapentin, pregabalin, duloxetine) in the context of the PROGRESS study could indicate that pilavapadin faces significant competition in a crowded market for DPNP therapies.

What is the PROGRESS study about?

The PROGRESS study evaluates pilavapadin (LX9211) for treating diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain in adults.

When will Lexicon Pharmaceuticals hold the conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for March 3, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

How can I access the conference call?

Participants can access the call via the Events page on Lexicon's website or by registering for dial-in numbers.

What are the key findings expected from the Phase 2b study?

Topline results regarding the effectiveness of pilavapadin in treating diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain will be shared.

What is diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain?

DPNP is a chronic complication of diabetes that causes burning pain and numbness, affecting millions of patients in the U.S.

Conference Call and Webcast Information







Lexicon management will hold a live conference call and webcast on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. CT to review the details of this announcement. Participants can access the conference call live via webcast on the Events page of the Company’s website at



https://investors.lexpharma.com/



. Participants who wish to ask a question may register



here



to receive dial-in numbers and a unique pin to join the call. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the Lexicon website.







About the PROGRESS Study







The PROGRESS study commenced in December 2023 and enrolled 496 adult patients with a diagnosis of diabetes (type 1 or type 2) and moderate to severe DPNP. The study was placebo-controlled with a primary endpoint of change from baseline to Week 8 in ADPS as compared to placebo and evaluated three treatment groups receiving once daily pilavapadin doses of 10 mg, 20 mg or 20 mg for seven days followed by 10 mg thereafter. Secondary endpoints included change from baseline to Week 8 in burning pain and pain interference on sleep. Study design permitted patients to remain on one stable-dose DPNP therapy (e.g. gabapentin, pregabalin or duloxetine) without withdrawing from therapies that, although inadequate, may be providing some benefit – aligning with how new DPNP drugs are likely to be used in practice.







About Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathic Pain (DPNP)







DPNP is a debilitating chronic complication of diabetes which can result in burning pain, numbness, and other symptoms in the hands, feet, legs and arms. There are approximately 9 million patients in the U.S. who are suffering with DPNP.







About Pilavapadin







Discovered using Lexicon’s unique approach to gene science, pilavapadin (LX9211) is a potent, once-daily, orally delivered, selective, investigational small molecule inhibitor of AAK1, a novel target for neuropathic pain which inhibits reuptake and recycling of neurotransmitters involved in pain signaling without affecting opiate pathways. Lexicon identified AAK1 in its target discovery efforts as a promising approach for the treatment of neuropathic pain. Preclinical studies of pilavapadin demonstrated central nervous system penetration and reduction in pain behavior in models of neuropathic pain without affecting opiate pathways.







About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals







Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Through the Genome5000™ program, Lexicon’s unique genomics target discovery platform, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to safely and effectively treat disease. Lexicon has advanced multiple medicines to market and has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in discovery and clinical and preclinical development in heart failure, neuropathic pain, obesity, cardiology, diabetes and other indications. For additional information, please visit



www.lexpharma.com



.







