(RTTNews) - Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) said on Monday that its Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Wade, has decided to step down with effect from September 30 to pursue new opportunities.

The company added that it has initiated a search for a suitable candidate to replace Wade as COO.

