(RTTNews) - Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) said on Monday that its Chief Executive Officer, Lonnel Coats, has decided to retire with effect from July 7.

Subsequently, the Board has initiated a hunt for a new CEO that will consider both internal and external candidates to succeed Coats.

