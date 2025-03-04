Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 6, 2025

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will announce 2024 financial results and host a conference call on March 6, 2025.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on March 6, 2025, after market close. Following the release, the company's management will hold a conference call and live webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update. Access to the conference call will be available on the company's website, and participants can register for the opportunity to ask questions. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is focused on developing innovative medicines based on its Genome5000™ program, which has identified over 100 therapeutic protein targets across various diseases. The company has successfully brought multiple medicines to market and continues to advance a promising pipeline in areas including heart failure, neuropathic pain, and diabetes.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is set to release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, indicating a commitment to transparency and communication with investors.

The scheduled conference call and live webcast offer stakeholders an opportunity to engage directly with management, which may enhance investor confidence and trust.

The company's focus on pioneering medicines through its Genome5000™ program highlights its innovative approach and strong emphasis on research and development, showcasing potential for future growth and success in the biopharmaceutical sector.

With multiple medicines advanced to market and a robust pipeline of drug candidates, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals demonstrates a strong position in various therapeutic areas, potentially increasing its market competitiveness.

When will Lexicon Pharmaceuticals announce their fourth quarter results?

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will announce their fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 6, 2025, after market close.

How can I access the Lexicon Pharmaceuticals conference call?

Participants can access the conference call live via webcast on the Events page of Lexicon’s website.

What time is Lexicon Pharmaceuticals' conference call?

The conference call will take place at 5:00 p.m. ET on March 6, 2025.

How can I ask a question during the conference call?

To ask a question, register to receive dial-in numbers and a unique pin to join the call.

What is the focus of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ research?

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals focuses on pioneering medicines for diseases through genomics and innovative drug development.

Full Release



THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Thursday, March 6, 2025 after the markets close. Management will conduct a conference call and live webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. CT) that day to discuss the financial results and to provide a business update.





Participants can access the conference call live via webcast on the Events page of the Company’s website at





https://investors.lexpharma.com/





. Participants who wish to ask a question may



register here



to receive dial-in numbers and a unique pin to join the call. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the Lexicon website.







About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals







Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Through the Genome5000™ program, Lexicon’s unique genomics target discovery platform, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to safely and effectively treat disease. Lexicon has advanced multiple medicines to market and has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in discovery and clinical and preclinical development in heart failure, neuropathic pain, obesity, cardiology, diabetes and other indications. For additional information, please visit





www.lexpharma.com





.







For Investor and Media Inquiries



:





Lisa DeFrancesco





Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.









lexinvest@lexpharma.com







