Lexicon Pharma: INPEFA Benefits Heart Failure Patients Regardless Of Diabetes Duration

September 03, 2024 — 09:29 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) reported that a post-hoc analysis of Phase 3 data from the SCORED clinical trial showed that INPEFA reduced the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events and heart failure events across the spectrum of diabetes duration. Heart failure patients with longer durations of diabetes derived greater benefit from INPEFA, even controlling for similar baseline HbA1c, yet all patients regardless of diabetes duration benefited from the therapy.

"This analysis reinforces clinical data previously shared with the medical community showing that treatment with INPEFA resulted in risk reductions for both heart failure and MACE events in heart failure patients," said Craig Granowitz, senior vice president and chief medical officer.

