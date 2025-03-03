Lexicon Pharma To Announce Topline Results From Phase 2b PROGRESS Study Today

(RTTNews) - Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) is scheduled to report topline results from its Phase 2b PROGRESS study evaluating Pilavapadin or LX9211, an oral, non-opioid investigational inhibitor, in adults with moderate to severe diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, today at 8:00 a.m.

The PROGRESS study, which commenced in December 2023, has enrolled 496 patients with diabetes and DPNP. The primary endpoint is the change from baseline to Week 8 in the Average Daily Pain Score or ADPS compared to a placebo. Secondary endpoints include burning pain and pain interference with sleep. The study design allowed patients to continue their current DPNP therapy, reflecting real-world use.

Pilavapadin, a small molecule inhibitor of AAK1, demonstrated potential in preclinical studies by reducing neuropathic pain without affecting opioid pathways, according to the company.

Lexicon believes Pilavapadin could be a breakthrough treatment for neuropathic pain, offering a novel approach without the side effects associated with opioids.

LXRX closed Friday's (Feb.28 2025) trading at $0.70 up by 5.73 percent. In premarket trading Monday, the stock is up by 12.40 percent at $0.79 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.