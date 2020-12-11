Lexicon Pharma: LX9211 Receives Fast Track Designation - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) has received Fast Track designation from the FDA for the development of LX9211 in diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain. LX9211 is a potent, orally delivered, selective small molecule inhibitor of adapter-associated kinase 1 (AAK1).

The company is currently enrolling patients with diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain in a phase 2 proof-of-concept study of LX9211 and is preparing to initiate a second phase 2 clinical trial of LX9211 in post-herpetic neuralgia.

Praveen Tyle, executive vice president of research and development, said: "We look forward to working closely with the FDA throughout the clinical development process to bring this potential new innovative treatment to patients as quickly as possible."

