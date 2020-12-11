Markets
LXRX

Lexicon Pharma: LX9211 Receives Fast Track Designation - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) has received Fast Track designation from the FDA for the development of LX9211 in diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain. LX9211 is a potent, orally delivered, selective small molecule inhibitor of adapter-associated kinase 1 (AAK1).

The company is currently enrolling patients with diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain in a phase 2 proof-of-concept study of LX9211 and is preparing to initiate a second phase 2 clinical trial of LX9211 in post-herpetic neuralgia.

Praveen Tyle, executive vice president of research and development, said: "We look forward to working closely with the FDA throughout the clinical development process to bring this potential new innovative treatment to patients as quickly as possible."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LXRX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular