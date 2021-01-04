Lexicon (LXRX) Starts Dosing in Post-Herpetic Neuralgia Study

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. LXRX announced that it commenced patient dosing in a phase II randomized, placebo-controlled, multi-center clinical study RELIEF-PHN 1, which is currently evaluating its pipeline candidate LX9211.

The study is evaluating the efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetics of LX9211 for the treatment of post-herpetic neuralgia, the most common complication of shingles. LX9211 is a potent oral small molecule inhibitor of adaptor associated kinase 1 (AAK1).

The study is designed to enroll approximately 74 patients at approximately 30 clinical sites. The primary efficacy endpoint is the change in Average Daily Pain Score (ADPS) from baseline (day 1) to week 6, based on the 11-point numerical rating scale (NRS).

Lexicon intends to complete this study and its other proof-of-concept study of LX9211 for diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain by the end of 2021.

We note that Lexicon identified LX9211 and another development candidate in a neuroscience drug discovery alliance with Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY from which it holds exclusive development and commercialization rights.

The candidate also received a Fast rack designation from the FDA for addressing diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain.

Shares of Lexicon have declined 13.2% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 7.4%.

Meanwhile, Lexicon is also developing Zynquista (sotagliflozin), an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment of type 1 diabetes. The FDA issued a complete response letter to the company’s application for a regulatory approval to market sotagliflozin for type 1 diabetes in the United States. Nevertheless, the drug is already approved in the European Union for use as an adjunct to insulin therapy for improving glycemic control in adults with type 1 diabetes and a body mass index greater than or equal to 27 kg/m2, who could not achieve adequate glycemic control despite undergoing optimal insulin therapy. However, the medicine is yet to be commercially launched. The company earlier had a license agreement with Sanofi SNY for this product.

Zacks Rank & Another Stock to Consider

Lexicon currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Another top-ranked player in the biotech space is Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. HALO, which presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Halozyme’s earnings estimates have grown 22 cents per share for 2021 in the past 60 days.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sanofi (SNY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.