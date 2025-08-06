Lexicon (LXRX) Q2 Revenue Soars 1,706%

Key Points • Revenue (GAAP) soared to $28.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, far surpassing the $4.87 million GAAP estimate, driven mainly by a Novo Nordisk licensing deal.

• Reported earnings per share (GAAP) were $0.01 versus an expected loss; positive net income was mainly from one-time licensing income.

• Operating expenses fell sharply year over year (GAAP), but core product sales (INPEFA) remained very low.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX), a biopharma company focused on developing treatments for diabetes, cardiovascular, and neurological diseases, released its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 6, 2025. The most important news: revenue (GAAP) reached $28.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, shattering consensus GAAP expectations of $4.87 million, with most of this coming from a significant licensing payment by Novo Nordisk. Earnings per share (GAAP) came in at $0.01, a dramatic swing from analyst forecasts of a GAAP loss and a substantial turnaround from the previous year's GAAP loss of $0.17 per share in the second quarter of 2024. While the quarter showed a rare net profit (GAAP) and dramatic cuts in research and administrative costs, these headline gains stemmed primarily from a one-time event. Core business sales were subdued, raising questions about the underlying commercial strength.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $0.01 $(0.07) $(0.17) Improved Revenue (GAAP) $28.9 million $4.87 million $1.6 million 1,706% Research & Development Expense $15.7 million $17.6 million (11.0%) Selling, General & Administrative Expense $9.4 million $39.2 million (76.0%) Cash and Investments (end of period) $139.0 million N/A N/A

What Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Does—and What Matters Most

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals specializes in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative drugs for conditions such as diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, obesity, and heart failure. Its drug portfolio includes pilavapadin (an oral, non-opioid pain medication); LX9851 (an oral treatment for obesity and metabolic diseases); and sotagliflozin (marketed as INPEFA for heart failure, with ongoing trials for other uses).

The company’s fortunes rely on the success of clinical trials, progress toward regulatory approval, and the formation of strategic partnerships. Many of its assets are at late-stage testing or in the approval process, and revenue growth hinges on milestone payments from partners and—eventually—product sales if its drugs prove effective and gain approval. Key drivers include science, clinical execution, and intellectual property protection, but also the ability to secure deals with major pharmaceutical companies.

Quarter in Detail: Revenues, Milestones, and Operational Shifts

This quarter’s standout number—a surge in revenue to $28.9 million (GAAP)—was almost entirely due to a large licensing payment from Novo Nordisk for the LX9851 obesity drug. Product sales from INPEFA, Lexicon’s approved heart failure medication, contributed only $1.3 million (GAAP) and declined year over year. The licensing deal is structured to allow additional near-term payments if clinical progress continues as planned.

Net income (GAAP) flipped from a $53.4 million loss in the second quarter of 2024 to a positive $3.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, again primarily due to the licensing milestone. Operating expenses dropped sharply year over year: research and development costs (GAAP) fell to $15.7 million, mainly as the PROGRESS clinical trial for pilavapadin wound down, and selling, general, and administrative expenses came in at $9.4 million—Selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased by 76% compared to the corresponding period in 2024, reflecting streamlining following a strategic shift away from heavy commercial efforts. Severance costs from this restructuring totaled $7.5 million related to the strategic repositioning in late 2024, impacting cash reserves even as income from the partnership flowed in.

The company made headway toward key business objectives. In pilavapadin’s case, data from the PROGRESS Phase 2b trial are now complete and will be presented at medical meetings in September, setting the stage for a possible pivotal Phase 3 trial. For LX9851, all investigational (IND-enabling) work is on track for completion this year. Novo Nordisk, under the licensing partnership, will handle clinical and commercial development. The SONATA-HCM trial of sotagliflozin for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy ramped up global site initiations, benefiting from diminished competition as other companies ended their trials in this indication.

From a regulatory perspective, the company continues discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding sotagliflozin’s potential in type 1 diabetes but is not currently allocating significant new investment in this direction. Its partner Viatris is supporting filings in various overseas markets, targeting initial ex-U.S. royalties in 2026 (calendar year).

On intellectual property, Lexicon’s major assets are protected by patents lasting into the 2030s. Its programs offer potential “first” opportunities, such as pilavapadin as a new class of oral, non-opioid pain relievers. However, it operates in fiercely competitive markets with other large pharmaceutical companies also targeting obesity, heart failure, and pain—meaning eventual uptake will depend on showing clear safety or commercial advantages.

Looking Forward: Guidance, Risks, and What to Watch

Management restated its operating cost projections for fiscal 2025, targeting total expenditures of $135–$145 million, with research and development spending projected between $100–$105 million for 2025. The company expects INPEFA sales to remain steady but at current low levels, reflecting limited marketing investment this year. It gave no specific forecasts for revenue or profit for upcoming periods beyond these expense and general activity milestones.

The executives pointed to pilavapadin partnership discussions as ongoing, with the end-of-Phase 2 meeting and a forthcoming full data release identified as upcoming events. Updates on enrollment for the SONATA-HCM Phase 3 trial and further progress on LX9851 with Novo Nordisk are also on the agenda.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,026%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.