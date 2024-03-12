Lexicon Announces Positive Data Of InTandem3 Study In Type 1 Diabetes Patients With CKD; Stock Down

News & Insights

Lexicon Announces Positive Data Of InTandem3 Study In Type 1 Diabetes Patients With CKD

March 12, 2024 — 10:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX), Tuesday announced the clinical data from its inTandem3 phase 3 trial which revealed that the treatment with sotagliflozin had improved glycemic control in patients with type 1 diabetes and chronic kidney disease or CKD.

Patients with uncontrollable diabetes eventually have damaged blood vessels in kidney, which lead to CKD.

The study revealed that sotagliflozin treatment had successfully lowered A1C, body weight, and systolic blood pressure in type 1 diabetes patients with safety similar to the total study cohort.

"This research adds important data to the body of evidence supporting our plans to resubmit our New Drug Application for sotagliflozin as an adjunct to insulin therapy in people with type 1 diabetes and CKD," said Craig Granowitz, Lexicon's senior vice president and chief medical officer.

Currently, Lexicon's stock is sliding 3.55 percent, to $2.71 on the Nasdaq.

