Lexeo Therapeutics price target raised to $25 from $23 at Chardan

Chardan analyst Geulah Livshits raised the firm’s price target on Lexeo Therapeutics (LXEO) to $25 from $23 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported Q3 results and announced it reached alignment with the FDA on registrational endpoints to support accelerated approval of its AAVrh10 GT LX2006 targeting Friedreich’s ataxia cardiomyopathy, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

