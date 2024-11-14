Lexeo Therapeutics price target raised to $23 from $21 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on Lexeo Therapeutics (LXEO) to $23 from $21 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after alignment was reached the with FDA on a registrational path for LX2006.

