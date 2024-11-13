News & Insights

Lexeo Therapeutics price target lowered to $19 from $20 at Leerink

November 13, 2024 — 10:55 am EST

Leerink lowered the firm’s price target on Lexeo Therapeutics (LXEO) to $19 from $20 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes Lexeo announced Q3 financial results and alignment with FDA on a registrational path for LX2006 in Friedreich’s ataxia cardiomyopathy. Leerink says today’s update falls in-line with expectations as 10% reduction in LVMI has some precedent from FDA and frataxin levels are a hallmark of FA. Narrowing enrollment criteria to include FA-CM patients with elevated LVMI should marginally de-risk the trial, though it could have implications for a potential label, the firm adds.

