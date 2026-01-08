Lexeo Therapeutics Partners With JNJ To Investigate Localized Cardiac Delivery Of Gene Therapy

(RTTNews) - Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (LXEO), Thursday announced a research collaboration with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to investigate localized cardiac delivery of gene therapy.

Under the collaboration, the companies will seek to advance the potential efficacy and safety profile of gene therapy for genetically mediated cardiovascular diseases by concentrating AAV delivery to the heart by investigating cutting-edge routes of administration using Impella heart pump technology.

"We are thrilled to pair Lexeo's leadership in cardiac genetic medicine with Impella's world-class technology to advance a next generation of targeted genetic medicines for cardiovascular disease," CEO Nolan Townsend commented.

In the pre-market hours, LXEO is trading at $10.17, up 1.50 percent on the Nasdaq.

