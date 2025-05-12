Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. Q1 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (LXEO) revealed Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$32.66 million, or -$0.99 per share. This compares with -$21.68 million, or -$0.77 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.77 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$32.66 Mln. vs. -$21.68 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.99 vs. -$0.77 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.