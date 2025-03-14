LEXEO THERAPEUTICS Earnings Preview: Recent $LXEO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LEXEO THERAPEUTICS ($LXEO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.82 per share.

LEXEO THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity

LEXEO THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $LXEO stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LXEO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAULA H CHOLMONDELEY purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $104,851

RICHARD NOLAN TOWNSEND (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,326 shares for an estimated $99,634 .

. ERIC ADLER (Chief Medical Officer) sold 2,359 shares for an estimated $10,410

JENNY ROBERTSON (Chief Legal Officer) sold 2,101 shares for an estimated $9,271

TAI SANDI SEE (Chief Development Officer) sold 1,486 shares for an estimated $6,557

LEXEO THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of LEXEO THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

