Lexeo Therapeutics Announces $80 Mln Private Placement Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (LXEO), a clinical stage genetic medicine company, Tuesday announced private placement of about $80 million in shares.

Lexio intends to use the proceeds for the advancement of current clinical stage programs, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The company noted that this proceeds with current cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities are expected to fund its operating and capital expenditures into 2028.

Lexeo has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a select group of investors to issue and sell 20.79 million common shares or pre-funded warrants to purchase 6.96 million shares, in a private placement.

Each full share or pre-funded warrant will be accompanied by a common warrant to purchase one-half of a common share. The purchase price for each share and accompanying common warrant will be $2.8825.

The private placement is expected to close on May 28.

