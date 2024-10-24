Lexaria Bioscience’s Promising Diabetes Study Results

Lexaria Bioscience (LEXX) has released an update.

Lexaria Bioscience has reported promising results from its diabetes animal study, revealing that its DehydraTECH-liraglutide and DehydraTECH-CBD formulations significantly outperformed other groups, including those using Rybelsus® and semaglutide. These findings position Lexaria’s innovative drug delivery platform as a potential leader in enhancing blood sugar management.

