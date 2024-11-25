Lexaria Bioscience’s Oral Tirzepatide Study Progresses

Lexaria Bioscience (LEXX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Lexaria Bioscience has completed dosing in a human pilot study of its oral version of tirzepatide, which is currently only available in injectable form. The study aims to show effective absorption rates and tolerability in healthy volunteers, potentially opening new avenues in the GLP-1/GIP drug market expected to generate significant revenue. Lexaria’s DehydraTECH technology could transform the administration of major diabetes and weight loss drugs.

For further insights into LEXX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.