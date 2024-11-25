News & Insights

Lexaria Bioscience’s Oral Tirzepatide Study Progresses

November 25, 2024 — 09:45 am EST

Lexaria Bioscience (LEXX) has released an update.

Lexaria Bioscience has completed dosing in a human pilot study of its oral version of tirzepatide, which is currently only available in injectable form. The study aims to show effective absorption rates and tolerability in healthy volunteers, potentially opening new avenues in the GLP-1/GIP drug market expected to generate significant revenue. Lexaria’s DehydraTECH technology could transform the administration of major diabetes and weight loss drugs.

