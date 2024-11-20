Lexaria Bioscience’s DehydraTECH Outshines in Diabetes Study

Lexaria Bioscience (LEXX) has released an update.

Lexaria Bioscience’s DehydraTECH technology has shown promising results in a 12-week diabetes animal study by outperforming the Rybelsus® control group in body weight and blood sugar control. The DehydraTECH-liraglutide and DehydraTECH-CBD formulations were particularly effective, highlighting the potential of this innovative drug delivery platform.

