Lexaria Bioscience Launches Innovative Drug Study

Lexaria Bioscience (LEXX) has released an update.

Lexaria Bioscience has initiated a groundbreaking study to explore the biodistribution of its DehydraTECH-semaglutide formulation using fluorescent imaging in rodents. This research aims to determine whether Lexaria’s technology enhances the effectiveness and safety profile of semaglutide compared to standard oral formulations.

