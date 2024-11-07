News & Insights

Lexaria Bioscience Enters GLP-1 Market Race

November 07, 2024 — 11:08 am EST

Lexaria Bioscience (LEXX) has released an update.

Lexaria Bioscience is advancing its DehydraTECH drug delivery platform to compete in the booming GLP-1 market, which is dominated by Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide. The platform aims to enhance drug absorption and decrease side effects, offering pharmaceutical companies a cutting-edge tool for existing and next-gen GLP-1 drugs.

