Lexaria Bioscience Enters GLP-1 Market Race

Lexaria Bioscience (LEXX) has released an update.

Lexaria Bioscience is advancing its DehydraTECH drug delivery platform to compete in the booming GLP-1 market, which is dominated by Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide. The platform aims to enhance drug absorption and decrease side effects, offering pharmaceutical companies a cutting-edge tool for existing and next-gen GLP-1 drugs.

