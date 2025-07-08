Stocks
LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE Earnings Preview: Recent $LEXX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

July 08, 2025 — 05:05 pm EDT

LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE ($LEXX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $93,156 and earnings of -$0.16 per share.

LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LEXX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025

