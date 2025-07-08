LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE Earnings Preview: Recent $LEXX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE ($LEXX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $93,156 and earnings of -$0.16 per share.
LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 460,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $786,600
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 139,216 shares (+33.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $238,059
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK added 130,025 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $222,342
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 20,229 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,591
- WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 17,136 shares (+124.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,302
- BYRNE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 15,905 shares (+122.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,197
- SCOTIA CAPITAL INC. removed 10,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,100
LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LEXX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025
