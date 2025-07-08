LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE Earnings Preview: Recent $LEXX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE ($LEXX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $93,156 and earnings of -$0.16 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $LEXX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LEXX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LEXX forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.