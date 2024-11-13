Lexaria Bioscience Advances GLP-1 Study

Lexaria Bioscience (LEXX) has released an update.

Lexaria Bioscience has received ethics board approval for its 12-week Phase 1b GLP-1 study, which focuses on diabetes and weight loss, marking a significant step towards commencing trials. The company has completed manufacturing of the clinical test articles for all study arms, including various DehydraTECH formulations and a comparator arm. The study is anticipated to begin dosing by late December or January 2025, pending further regulatory approvals.

For further insights into LEXX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.