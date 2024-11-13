News & Insights

Lexaria Bioscience Advances GLP-1 Study

November 13, 2024 — 11:08 am EST

Lexaria Bioscience (LEXX) has released an update.

Lexaria Bioscience has received ethics board approval for its 12-week Phase 1b GLP-1 study, which focuses on diabetes and weight loss, marking a significant step towards commencing trials. The company has completed manufacturing of the clinical test articles for all study arms, including various DehydraTECH formulations and a comparator arm. The study is anticipated to begin dosing by late December or January 2025, pending further regulatory approvals.

