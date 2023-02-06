Leviticus Partners Increases Position in Twin Disc (TWIN)

Fintel reports that Leviticus Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.72MM shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (TWIN). This represents 5.19% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 20, 2022 they reported 0.69MM shares and 5.01% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.70% and an increase in total ownership of 0.18% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.12% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Twin Disc is $15.30. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 43.12% from its latest reported closing price of $10.69.

The projected annual revenue for Twin Disc is $274MM, an increase of 7.64%. The projected annual EPS is $0.33, a decrease of 51.95%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in Twin Disc. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.77%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TWIN is 0.3021%, an increase of 19.6566%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.06% to 10,165K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,538,010 shares representing 11.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,524,710 shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWIN by 37.15% over the last quarter.

Juniper Investment Company holds 1,035,073 shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMH Equity holds 715,616 shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 677,392 shares, representing an increase of 5.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWIN by 12.04% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 621,683 shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 639,560 shares, representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWIN by 35.22% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 539,000 shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 526,000 shares, representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWIN by 37.19% over the last quarter.

Twin Disc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Twin Disc, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and control systems. The Company sells its products to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets. The Company's worldwide sales to both domestic and foreign customers are transacted through a direct sales force and a distributor network.

