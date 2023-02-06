Leviticus Partners Increases Position in CVD Equipment (CVV)

Fintel reports that Leviticus Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.67MM shares of CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV). This represents 9.98% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 0.66MM shares and 9.87% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.25% and an increase in total ownership of 0.11% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in CVD Equipment. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.56%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CVV is 0.1503%, an increase of 28.9287%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.18% to 1,282K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

AMH Equity holds 674,879 shares representing 9.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 660,000 shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVV by 6.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 165,470 shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 126,382 shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 127,782 shares, representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVV by 55.47% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 68,503 shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 43,892 shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CVD Equipment Background Information

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications. This equipment is used by its customers to research, design, and manufacture these materials or coatings for aerospace engine components, medical implants, semiconductors, solar cells, smart glass, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, LEDs, MEMS, and other applications. Through its application laboratory, the Company provides process development support and process startup assistance with the focus on enabling tomorrow's technologies™. It's wholly owned subsidiary CVD Materials Corporation provides advanced materials and metal surface treatments and coatings to serve demanding applications in the electronics, aerospace, biomedical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, and many other industrial markets.

