Commodities
LEVI

Levi's revenue tops estimates as online business thrives, sales trends improve

Contributors
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

Levi Strauss & Co's quarterly revenue topped estimates on Tuesday, and the denim apparel maker said its sales were improving as stores reopen following government-mandated COVID-19 lockdowns.

July 7 (Reuters) - Levi Strauss & Co's LEVI.N quarterly revenue topped estimates on Tuesday, and the denim apparel maker said its sales were improving as stores reopen following government-mandated COVID-19 lockdowns.

The company reported a 25% increase in its online business in the second quarter ended May 24, with a month-over-month rise of nearly 80% in May, as consumers shopped more on its website and app.

Met with temporary closure of its own stores as well as partner outlets, Levi introduced curbside pickup and started fulfilling online orders at its stores, with customers turning to online shopping to avoid contact with people.

The company, however, warned that the impact of the pandemic could be significant for at least the rest of the year, with the possibility of additional COVID-19 related inventory and other charges.

Chief Executive Officer Chip Bergh said the company would slash about 700 positions, or roughly 15% of its staff, in non-retail, non-manufacturing segment that would help save $100 million annually.

Net revenue fell 62% to $497.5 million, but beat expectations of $485.5 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Levi reported net loss attributable to the company of $363.5 million, or 91 cents per share, compared with a profit of $28.2 million, or seven cents per share, a year earlier.

The loss was largely due to $242 million in restructuring charges and inventory costs due to coronavirus-related disruptions.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LEVI

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular