Levima’s Profit Slump Raises Investor Caution

Legend Holdings Corporation’s subsidiary, Levima Advanced Materials, reported a notable decline in net profit for Q3 2024, with a 52.05% decrease compared to the previous year. Despite a slight increase in revenue over nine months, the company experienced significant challenges, reflecting a 55.90% drop in net profit. Investors are advised to exercise caution as these figures highlight potential volatility.

