Leviathan partners approve 1st investment in Israeli FLNG terminal

February 21, 2023 — 02:13 am EST

Written by Ari Rabinovitch for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The partners in the east Mediterranean gas field Leviathan approved spending close to $100 million to begin planning for a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) terminal offshore Israel to expand exports, the companies said on Tuesday.

The facility is expected to have an annual capacity of about 4.6 million tons of LNG, or 6.5 billion cubic meters (bcm), NewMed Energy NWMDp.TA said.

NewMed is the largest stakeholder in the field, which currently supplies gas to Israel, Jordan and Egypt. Chevron CVX.N and Israel's Ratio Energies RATIp.TA are partners in the project.

