News & Insights

Commodities
LEVI

Levi Strauss says CEO Bergh to retire in April 2024

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

December 07, 2023 — 04:33 pm EST

Written by Arunima Kumar for Reuters ->

Adds details on the transition plan in paragraphs 2-4

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Levi Strauss & Co LEVI.N CEO Chip Bergh would retire from the company in April, the company said on Thursday.

Bergh has led Levi's for over a decade and was involved in the company's return to public markets in 2019.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LEVI
KSS
SBUX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.