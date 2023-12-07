Levi Strauss says CEO Bergh to retire in April 2024

Adds details on the transition plan in paragraphs 2-4

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Levi Strauss & Co LEVI.N CEO Chip Bergh would retire from the company in April, the company said on Thursday.

Bergh has led Levi's for over a decade and was involved in the company's return to public markets in 2019.

