Levi Strauss Reveals Advance In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Levi Strauss (LEVI) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $218.1 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $20.7 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Levi Strauss reported adjusted earnings of $135.7 million or $0.34 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.9% to $1.54 billion from $1.44 billion last year.

Levi Strauss earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $218.1 Mln. vs. $20.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.55 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue: $1.54 Bln vs. $1.44 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.27 to $1.32

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.