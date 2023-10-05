Levi Strauss Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Levi Strauss (LEVI) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $10 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $173 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Levi Strauss reported adjusted earnings of $112 million or $0.28 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $1.51 billion from $1.52 billion last year.

Levi Strauss earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $10 Mln. vs. $173 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.02 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.27 -Revenue (Q3): $1.51 Bln vs. $1.52 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.10 to $1.20

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.